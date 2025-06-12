Assam Government Renames All SP Posts to Senior SP

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A Home Department notification states that the state government has decided to rename/re-designate the posts in the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). All SPs of different districts and state law enforcement agencies as SSPs. It is further stated that all officers holding the rank of SP shall wear the accoutrements of SSP as is customary in other states and forces. The Commandants of the Assam Police Battalions in the rank of SP shall also use the same accoutrements of the SSP; however, their nomenclature of Commandant shall remain the same.

