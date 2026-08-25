DDMA Bongaigaon reviews storm and flood damage, pushes new disaster preparedness measures

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Bongaigaon, held a meeting on Sunday at the District Commissioner's Office to review damage caused by storm, flood, erosion, and lightning during 2026-27.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner and DDMA Chairman Lakhinandan Saharia, and was attended by the CEO, DDMA, circle officers, and heads of line departments. Nurul Islam, MLA, Srijangram LAC, was also present as a permanent invitee.

It was informed in the meeting that storms damaged 122 houses, while floods damaged 121 roads and culverts, three bridges and three bamboo footbridges. Erosion affected three revenue circles and completely damaged 15 houses, while five cattle died in lightning incidents.

Of the 46 SDRF schemes received from PWD (Roads), 24 were recommended, along with another 21 Power Department schemes.

The meeting proposed warning signs and safety barriers near water bodies, more drowning-awareness campaigns, Smart River Monitoring Systems on the Aie, Champabati, and Manas rivers, and School Disaster Labs with basic first-aid training to improve disaster preparedness.

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