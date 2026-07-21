Multiple Landslides Hit Guwahati Amid Incessant Rains, DDMA Issues Advisory

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A landslide triggered by incessant rainfall injured four members of a family in Maligaon’s Goshala locality on Sunday evening. Besides Maligaon, Kamakhya Main Road beyond Prashanti Lodge, Kamakhya Colony near Ganesh Mandir, Paschim Kamakhya Gaon near the water tanker and Pandu Temple Ghat were also affected by landslides, prompting the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to issue a fresh advisory warning residents against travelling through vulnerable hillside areas.

The landslide occurred at Madhabdev Nagar in Maligaon’s Goshala locality after a section of a hillside collapsed onto the house of Ranjit Kar. Rescue teams reached the spot and successfully pulled all four family members from beneath the debris. The injured identified as Ranjit Kar (47), Sabita Kar (27), daughter Prity Kar (13) and son Rajib Kar (10) were shifted to a hospital. Reports stated that one of the rescued persons remained in critical condition. The incident occurred amid continuous rainfall that triggered landslides at several locations across the city. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Maligaon is one of Guwahati’s most landslide-prone areas.

Following the incidents, the DDMA, Kamrup Metropolitan, issued a public advisory urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel through hilly areas, particularly around Maligaon and Pandu, where the risk of further slope failures remained high. It also warned that traffic movement towards the Kamakhya Temple could be regulated because of recurring landslides along the main approach road, which could delay devotees visiting the shrine. The DDMA advised the public to contact its Control Room on 9365429314 for assistance related to floods or landslides as authorities continued to monitor the situation.

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