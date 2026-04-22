Dead Cameras, Dark Roads: Dibrugarh's Safety Gap

DIBRUGARH — A town recognised for its steady growth and improving connectivity is grappling with a quieter, more persistent problem: surveillance cameras that don't work and streets that go dark after sundown.

Across several key traffic junctions in Dibrugarh, CCTV cameras are either malfunctioning or have stopped working entirely. For residents and investigators alike, the consequences are real.

A Death With No Footage

The gap in surveillance came into sharp focus during the recent Bohag Bihu period, when a man was killed after being struck by a speeding vehicle.

With no usable CCTV footage available, investigators were left without a clear trail — no vehicle identification, no driver, no direction of flight. The case is still unresolved.

It is the kind of outcome that residents say has become all too familiar.

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