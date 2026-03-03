CCTV installation demanded after alleged student assault in Bajali school

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: A section of residents in Bajali district has urged educational institutions to install CCTV cameras on school premises following the recent alleged assault of a student by a teacher in Banglipara.

The demand comes in the wake of an incident at Stella Maris School, where a Class X student was allegedly assaulted during school hours. The student, identified as Papon Barman, son of Kanak Barman, was reportedly pushed against a wall by a teacher.

The accused has been identified as Pranab Basumatary, a computer teacher at the school.

According to reports, the student sustained a head injury after allegedly hitting the wall upon returning from the toilet. He was initially taken to Bajali Civil Hospital for treatment and was later referred to a hospital in Masalpur for further medical care. His condition is currently reported to be stable.

Family members have expressed deep concern over the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible. An FIR has been lodged by the student’s parents at the Bhawanipur Police Outpost in connection with the case, and police are expected to initiate an inquiry based on the complaint.

Following the incident, several parents and local residents raised concerns about student safety within school premises. Many have called for the installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms and corridors to enhance transparency and accountability. They believe that surveillance systems could help prevent similar incidents in the future and provide clear evidence in case of disputes.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the school authorities have initiated an internal inquiry or taken any disciplinary action. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

