A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Former Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly and Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has written to the Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of the Home Department, demanding an impartial investigation into serious allegations levelled by a woman against Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker and BJP MLA Dr Habe Teron.

The woman, at a press conference on November 24, reportedly accused Teron of making promises of marriage and subjecting her to harassment.

In his letter, Saikia questioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's November 25 statement that Karbi Anglong has its own customary laws and traditions and that he could not intervene in the matter.

While acknowledging the constitutional protection granted to Karbi Anglong's autonomy and customary laws under the Sixth Schedule, Saikia argued that such safeguards cannot become a personal shield for any political leader. Citing Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, he stressed that all citizens are entitled to equality before the law and the right to life and dignity.

He urged the Chief Minister to clarify which specific legal provisions restrict Assam Police from investigating the allegations.

Saikia also referred to reports claiming that three other influential BJP leaders from Karbi Anglong had previously faced allegations involving women. He questioned whether the police had followed normal procedures in those cases, whether any political pressure had been exerted to prevent the registration of complaints or halt investigations, and whether the complainants had been compelled to withdraw their allegations. He also questioned whether the State Commission for Women had discharged its responsibilities.

Concluding his letter, Saikia asserted that Assam Police does not belong to any political party and that customary laws must not be used as a shield to protect political leaders from legal scrutiny.

"Those who make the laws cannot place themselves above the law," he maintained, calling for equal justice and an investigation free from political interference.