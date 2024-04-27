Debraj Roy College accredited with autonomous status by University Grants Commission

GOLAGHAT: In a major development amidst celebrations of platinum jubilee year of the institution, Debraj Roy College, Golaghat has been granted autonomous status by the University Grants Commission, New Delhi for a period of ten years. The oldest and premier higher educational institution of upper Assam, Debraj Roy College was declared as an Autonomous College by the UGC on April 24 in the aftermath of a high-level UGC meeting convened on April 16 and was promoted to the coveted status under some prescribed rules and regulations meant for autonomous colleges and institutions recognised by the apex regulatory and funding agency of higher education in the country. This new development has ushered in a joyous moment of pride and celebration for the teachers, students and other stakeholders of the college and the academic fraternity looks at it as a well-deserved recognition of the long-standing dedication and commitment of the local people towards promoting academic excellence the region. Dr Jayanta Barukial, Principal of the college has extended his warm and heart felt greetings to his colleagues and well-wishers of the college fraternity and at the same time, exuded the confidence that the college will continue to garner popular sentiment and moral support in the future.

