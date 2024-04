Morigaon: In the second phase of Lok Sabha poll in Nagaon constituency, 71.88 percent voter turnout was witnessed. In 52 no. Jagiroad LAC, 79.60 %, vote turnout was seen. In Laharighat LAC it was 63.78%. 76.69 % in 54 no. Morigaon LAC.

