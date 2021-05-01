Delhi based Assamese Journalist Kalyan Barooah Passes Away, Day-After His Wife's Death

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate incident, Delhi-based senior Assamese journalist Kalyan Baruah passed away due to Covid-19 related complication on May 1.

Barooah, special correspondent of The Assam Tribune in New Delhi was admitted to the hospital along with his wife Nilakshi Bhattacharya after both had tested COVID-19 positive.



Nilakshi who worked for the Times of India passed away on Friday. Following his wife's path, Kalyan Barooah also lost his battle to the highly contagious virus.



Taking to Twitter, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his grief over the demise of the senior newsman.



"I express my deep sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Kalyan Barooah. His death is an irreparable loss to the field of media," tweeted Sonowal.

Health, finance and education minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed his shock and anguish at Barooah's passing away.



"I am saddened to get the news of demise of Kalyan Barooah, the New Delhi correspondent of 'The Assam Tribune'…" Sarma said in a tweet.

"দ্য আছাম ট্ৰিবিউন" কাকতৰ নতুন দিল্লীস্থিত সাংবাদিক কল্যাণ বৰুৱাদেৱৰ বিয়োগৰ বাতৰি পাই মৰ্মাহত হৈছো ৷ জ্যেষ্ঠ সাংবাদিক বৰুৱাই সাংবাদিকতাৰ ক্ষেত্ৰখনত অতি নিষ্ঠাৰে জড়িত হৈ থাকি সেৱা আগবঢ়াইছিল ৷ তেওঁৰ বিদেহ আত্মাৰ সদগতি কামনা কৰাৰ লগতে শোকসন্তপ্ত পৰিয়াললৈ সমবেদনা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলোঁ ৷ pic.twitter.com/Q8H8Xnbnlr — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 1, 2021

On the other hand, Arindam Bora, a designer with Economic Times, Delhi, also succumbed to COVID-19 today.



It is to be mentioned here that, well-known TV journalist and anchor Rohit Sardana, who was currently working with Aaj Tak has passed away. He was Covid positive and died due to a heart attack on April 31.





