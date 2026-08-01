Delhi Public School Dibrugarh Shines in Mauritius, Wins First Runner-up Trophy

Dibrugarh: Delhi Public School (DPS) Dibrugarh has brought laurels to India by delivering an outstanding performance at the 11th Quality Youth Initiative Summit and MSQCC Championship 2026 held in Mauritius from July 23 to 29. Competing against more than 100 international delegates, the school's 15-member student delegation showcased exceptional talent, innovation, and teamwork, securing the prestigious First Runner-Up Trophy and the Best Innovative Team Trophy.

The championship was jointly organised by the Mauritian Society for Quality Circles (MSQCC) and the World Council for Total Quality and Excellence in Education. Besides the overall honours, DPS Dibrugarh earned several accolades across various competitions.

The team received a grand welcome on its arrival at Dibrugarh Airport on Friday. Principal Probhati Biswas felicitated the students with traditional phulam gamochas, while proud parents welcomed them with flowers, chocolates, and bouquets in celebration of their remarkable achievement.

The school also received the prestigious Juran Award for its outstanding Case Study Presentation.

In the Junior Debate Competition, Advika Kalita and Alankrita Bhattacharjee secured the First Runner-Up position, while Alankrita was honoured with the Best Speaker (Against the Motion) award. Kavya Shamim and Pakhi More received the Special Mention-I award. In the senior category, Anwesha Chetia and Ritkriti Mahanta won the Second Runner-Up prize.

In the Public Speaking Competition, Advika Kalita and Arohi Agrawal emerged as First Runner-Up in the junior category, with Arohi also winning the Best Speaker Award. In the senior category, Jayash Jindal and Aman Dhandharia secured the Second Runner-Up position.

The students also excelled in the Mathematics Competition, where Tanav Gupta topped the primary category, Alankrita Bhattacharjee emerged as the junior topper, while Aman Dhandharia and Jayash Jindal topped the senior category.

In the Poster and Slogan Making Competition, Kavya Shamim and Alankrita Bhattacharjee won the Best Poster Award in the junior category, while Anwesha Chetia and Ritkriti Mahanta secured the same honour in the senior category.

The school's teams also impressed in the Poetry Recitation Competition, with Pakhi More and Arohi Agrawal winning the Best Team Award in the junior category, and Jayash Jindal and Aman Dhandharia receiving the Best Team Award in the senior category.

Beyond the competitions, DPS Dibrugarh students actively participated in the social awareness programme "A Walk in the Dark," promoting empathy and inclusion for visually impaired individuals.

Speaking on the achievement, Principal Probhati Biswas said it was the dream of the school's founder and Pro Vice Chairman, CA Sanjay Jain, to see DPS Dibrugarh students showcase their talents on the international stage. She said the teachers and students had been working tirelessly for the past six years towards this goal, and the success in Mauritius was the result of their dedication and perseverance. She added that DPS Dibrugarh was the only DPS from Northeast India to participate in the championship, and the achievement would inspire many more students to compete globally.

Parents present at the airport expressed immense pride, saying the remarkable success was a reflection of the students' hard work, the teachers' dedicated guidance, and the school's commitment to holistic and quality education. They said the achievement had brought honour not only to DPS Dibrugarh but also to the entire region and the country, stated a press release.

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