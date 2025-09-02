Demand for arrest of Karishma Nath for distortion of Bishnu Rabha’s song

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The Bishnu Prasad Rabha Memorial Trust expressed strong resentment against controversial singer Karishma Nath for distorting and performing the timeless songs of the soldier–artiste and cultural icon Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

In a statement issued to the press, the Trust’s Secretary Manas Sharma demanded that the government take action against Karishma Nath. The statement clarified that under no circumstances would the distortion of Rabha’s immortal songs in the name of ‘Nagara’ be tolerated.

It was also mentioned that the Trust has already decided to file a case against Karishma at Tezpur Sadar police station. Furthermore, the Trust urged the government to suo motu register a case, arrest Karishma Nath’s troupe, and impose a ban on them. The organizers of the event where the song was performed should also be brought under investigation, the statement added.

The Trust also condemned the audience who enjoyed the performance. It questioned why no one stopped Karishma when she was distorting Rabha’s songs, and whether there were no conscious spectators present at the event.

The Trust further demanded that a government which claims to safeguard the ‘nation, land, and identity’ must put a stop to reckless individuals like Karishma Nath.

