Demand for immediate construction of North Lakhimpur-Ghunasuti connecting bridge

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: A mass convention strongly demanded the State Government to construct the North Lakhimpur-Ghunasuti connecting bridge over River Subansiri and Ghagar to resolve the long pending communication problem of larger Ghunasuti area. Otherwise, the people of Ghunasuti have decided to boycott the upcoming assembly poll.

Notably, the people of greater Ghunasuti area, which is a historically famous place under the district of Lakhimpur, are not only affected by the massive flood and erosion problem caused by River Subansiri and poor academic infrastructure but also severely hit by the dilapidated road communication system. The people of the area have to communicate with the district headquarter by crossing the River Subansiri by boat as the bridge over the river at Ghagar Ghat is still a long-pending demand.

Under such circumstances, the people, not only of Ghunasuti, but of Dhakuakhana, North Lakhimpur and Majuli have demanded the State Government to construct a bridge over the river at earliest. But the matter of concern is that the successive governments have not shown goodwill with regard to constructing the same for the development and welfare of over 30,000 people living at Ghunasuti. Notably, the distance between North Lakhimpur and Dhkuakhana is over 85 km. If there had been a bridge over the Subansiri, the distance via Ghunasuti would have reduced to only 35 km. Similarly, the island district of Majuli could have also been easily connected.

The mass convention was organized at the Miri Jiyori High School premises by the people of Ghunasuti. It commenced with retired Bank Officer Debananda Mili in the chair under the management of chief convener Paramananda Mili. Delivering lecture in the event, poet Jogen Taid, social activists like Nityananda Mili and Mukheswar Chutia, retired teachers Jogyeswar Chutia, Pranab Chutia, youth activists Manoranjan Taid, Nirmal Payeng and many other speakers criticized the successive governments as well as the BJP-led existing government for their lackadaisical attitude to construct the bridge in order to provide relief to the people of Ghunasuti. They expressed vehement resentment over the present State Government for initiating no immediate steps to construct the same despite the promise made by the Chief Minister and PWD Minister.

The mass convention decided to stage dharna on December 29 at Dispur Last Gate in support of the demand. The mass convention also demanded the State Government to resolve the flood and erosion, academic, medical and veterinary problems of the area for the greater interest of the Ghunasuti people.

