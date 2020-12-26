India's arts and culture is incomplete without Assam's arts and culture: Amit Shah

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at a rally on Saturday said that India's arts and culture is incomplete without Assam's arts and culture. Home Minister Amit Shah said BJP-led central government has given priority to Assam and the northeast in the last six years ensuring that the benefits of each scheme reach the people in the state.



There was a period of movements in Assam when numerous agitations were launched on various issues in which hundreds of people have been killed. The peace of Assam has been disrupted and progress was halted," Shah said.

There was a time when separatists used to give arms in the hands of the youth in these states. Almost all armed groups have joined the mainstream and the startups launched by youth are competing with other startups globally. What is the way forward? Development is the only way forward. And development is happening and will happen further but ideological but there is also, a need for ideological change, and that can't happen only by development," he added

Referring to the Bodo agreement signed earlier this year, he said the Modi government had begun the process of establishing peace in Assam. "Bodo youths who had taken up arms have now joined the mainstream." The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that in the last six years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited northeast over 30 times and during his visit he dedicated development projects.



Invoking 16th-century saint Acharya Sankardev, Shah said, "Congress didn't do anything for the birthplace of Acharya Sankardev whose contributions gave recognition to Assam's history, drama writing, arts and poetry."



"But BJP believes in strengthening of language, culture, arts of the states. BJP believes that India cannot achieve greatness until the culture and language of states are strengthened. India's culture and arts are incomplete without Assamese culture and arts," he added.

