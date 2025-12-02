Demand for permanent anti-erosion measures at Dhansiri-Gelabil river confluence

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: To the west of Dhanshiri Temera village under the Dihsei Gaon Panchayat of Mohura Mouza in Bokakhat sub-division, near the Dihsei Gaon Panchayat office and very close to the confluence of the Gelabil and Dhansiri rivers, severe erosion by the Dhansiri River took a dangerous turn during the last monsoon. Several meters of land were swallowed by the river. As a result, many agricultural lands and several households are facing displacement.

The residents of Elengmari village have alleged that if the erosion continues, it could pose a serious threat to the Tajong Kutum Middle English School located at Elengmari. They warned that unless permanent anti-erosion measures are taken on the western side of Dhanshiri Temera village, the situation may turn catastrophic. The locals have demanded that the Water Resources Department take all necessary steps during the winter season to build sustainable protection measures against erosion in the affected area.

People also expressed hope that Atul Bora, MLA of Bokakhat constituency and a minister, will give special importance to this issue. Otherwise, they warned that the current government will face an appropriate response in the upcoming elections.

