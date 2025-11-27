Brahmaputra Erosion Worsens in Majuli’s Salmora; Villagers Hold Prayers

Majuli: The devastating erosion caused by the Brahmaputra continues unabated in Majuli’s Salmora area, pushing anxious residents to seek spiritual solace as the river steadily consumes land and homes. In response to the worsening situation, people of the greater Salmora mouza have begun a two-day river worship programme, praying for a pause from the relentless destruction.

Villagers have built a temporary namghar along the riverbank, where community members gathered for Naam-Kirtan and collective prayers. From early morning, women initiated the rituals with devotional chants, followed by men who continued the prayer sessions. The banks echoed with the sound of Harinaam, creating a deeply spiritual atmosphere as residents, dressed in white, offered prayers seeking divine protection. On Thursday, Noni Gopal Dev Goswami, the Satradhikar of Dakshinpat Sattra, is scheduled to offer bhog to the Brahmaputra. The rituals will conclude with the offering brought from the Sattra’s presiding deity, Bhuvan Mohan.

For years, severe erosion has destroyed vast stretches of land in the region, forcing many families to lose homes and farmland to the river. Despite claims by the Brahmaputra Board that protection measures were undertaken, residents say there has been little visible improvement. The ₹237-crore anti-erosion project has also failed to provide lasting relief to the vulnerable population.

As administrative efforts are falling short and the river's showing no sign of stopping, many locals find their last hope in faith, turning to prayers as they are moving towards an uncertain future.