Demand for repair of NH-715 from Kaziranga to Numaligarh after accidents and potholes

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The stretch of National Highway 715 from Kaziranga to Numaligarh has developed numerous deep potholes, and in some places the road has become narrow, leading to frequent minor and major accidents.

Due to negligence by the concerned department and lack of attention from the administration, many people have lost their lives in these accidents over time. The poor condition of this national highway in a region like Bokakhat, home to a major tourist attraction such as Kaziranga National Park, is extremely unfortunate.

The student body of the Bokakhat sub-division has announced that they will soon submit a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Commissioner demanding immediate repair of this vital road, which serves as the only link between Upper and Lower Assam. They also warned that if prompt action was not taken, they would be compelled to launch democratic protest programmes.

Also Read: Potholes on NHs claim 395 lives in Assam alone, out of 476 in Northeast