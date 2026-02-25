Potholes on NHs claim 395 lives in Assam alone, out of 476 in Northeast

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Potholes on National Highways (NHs) in Assam have literally turned into death traps. Due to potholes, a total of 476 deaths occurred in six NE states in a period of five years, from 2020 to 2024. Assam alone recorded 395 deaths out of the 476 deaths in the Northeast, a significant cause for concern. However, not a single death occurred due to potholes on NHs in two NE states, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

According to available information, a total of 1168 accidents occurred due to potholes on NHs in Assam during the period between 2020 and 2024. These accidents resulted in 395 deaths and 1152 persons injured.

The year-wise breakup of the deaths in Assam is as follows: in 2020, there were 57 deaths against 194 accidents; in 2021, 55 died in 187 accidents; in 2022, 117 deaths resulted from 319 accidents; in 2023, 79 perished in 271 accidents; and in 2024, there were 87 deaths from 197 accidents.

Year-wise, the number of injured individuals was 206 in 2020, 219 in 2021, 301 in 2022, 252 in 2023, and 179 in 2024. The injuries include grievous as well as minor ones.

During the same period, after Assam, the highest number of 65 fatalities occurred in Arunachal Pradesh, followed by 7 in Nagaland, 5 in Manipur, and 3 in Mizoram; only one death was recorded in Tripura.

As the statistics show that the highest fatalities due to potholes on NHs were recorded in Assam, among NE states, questions arise as to the standards maintained on NHs in the state and whether timely repairs are carried out on potholes by the road development agencies entrusted with the responsibility.

