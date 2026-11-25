A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Despite significant developments in India’s railway infrastructure over the decades, Assam is still waiting for a modern suburban electric local train network. The absence of regular Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) local train services in Guwahati and its surrounding areas has raised questions about the need to strengthen daily passenger connectivity in the state.

India’s journey towards electric suburban railway services began on February 3, 1925, when the first electric train service was introduced in Bombay (now Mumbai). Later, on November 23, 1963, the first EMU local train service in Kolkata began operating between Sealdah and Kalyani.

However, even after several decades, Assam has yet to develop a regular suburban EMU local train network similar to those operating in major metropolitan cities.

With Guwahati emerging as the principal commercial, educational, medical, and administrative hub of the Northeast, thousands of people travel daily from different parts of Assam to the city for employment, education, business, healthcare, and other essential purposes.

In this situation, the introduction of a modern suburban railway network centred around Guwahati could provide significant relief to daily commuters.