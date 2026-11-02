Guwahati-Delhi Bullet Train Network Approved: Assam CM Announces High-Speed Rail Revolution

Guwahati: In a historic breakthrough for East India's infrastructure, the Central Government has officially approved the extension of the Delhi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridor all the way to Guwahati.

Announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the mega-project promises to bring "flight-like connectivity" to the Northeast, cutting down the grueling 30-to-35-hour rail journey between Delhi and Guwahati to under 8 hours.

The ambitious 1,500-kilometer "Northern Corridor" bullet train line will seamlessly link India's capital with major economic and cultural hubs. Crucial transit stations planned along the route include Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna, and Siliguri, before making its final stop in Assam.

While the high-speed network was originally drawn to terminate at Siliguri in West Bengal, a strategic intervention by the Assam government altered the project’s blueprint. Following a formal written pitch and subsequent deliberations with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Railway Ministry approved the expansion into the Northeastern frontier.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Vaishnaw, the Assam CM hailed the decision as a testament to active governance. "A bullet train to Assam once seemed so far-fetched that it never even became a public demand. Today, what we scarcely dared to dream is becoming reality," Sarma stated.

He emphasized that the ultra-fast corridor arrives at a critical juncture as Assam prepares for an influx of high-tech industries, asserting that the network will "open up enormous opportunities for businesses and livelihoods."

Railway officials indicate that the project will fundamentally remodel regional transit, offering an affordable, high-speed alternative to commercial aviation while accelerating industrial supply chains across East India.