Demise of father and son condoled in Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT



GAURISAGAR: Jitu Duarah (35), a young entrepreneur, proprietor of JD Enterprise located at Charing College Tiniali and resident of Charing Duarahpar on the outskirts of Gaurisagar, passed away on Thursday morning at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh due to post-COVID complications.

He had been undoing treatment in AMCH, Dibrugarh since the last 20 days. Although his test result was negative, his oxygen level gradually decreased. On Thursday morning he breathed his last in AMCH due to respiratory disorder. His father Trailukya (widely known Girish) Duarah (65) died on Wednesday night at Siu Ka Pha Multi Super specialty Hospital located at Rajabari, Sivasagar. He was admitted in the hospital four days ago. His last rites were performed at Sibsagar Thanamukh cremation ground following COVID protocol.

On the other hand, the body of Jitu Duarah was brought from AMCH, Dibrugarh and was cremated near his residence in presence of his friends and well wishers. Various organizations, individuals have expressed their deepest condolences at the sudden demise of the father and son. Jitu Duarah is survived by his mother, wife and a sister. His mother is also undergoing treatment at Siu Ka Pha Multi Super specialty Hospital.

