Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association bids adieu to eight retired teachers

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) organised a programme to bid adieu to eight superannuated teachers at the Indira Miri Conference Hall, Dibrugarh University, on Wednesday.

The programme, chaired by Prof Devid Kardong, President of DUTA, was organised in recognition of the teachers’ dedicated service and valuable contributions to the university. The teachers honoured on the occasion were Prof Jahnabi Gogoi (History), Prof Probin Kumar Gogoi (Education), Prof Sarat Chandra Kakoty (Statistics), Dr Nayanmoni Borgohain Barua (Economics), Prof Surajit Kumar Ghosh (Pharmaceutical Sciences), Prof Lakhi Ram Saikia (Life Sciences), Prof Nirajana Mahanta Bezbora (Assamese), and Prof Seema Shah Singha (Commerce). Prof Devid Kardong delivered the welcome address, while Prof Jiten Hazarika, Vice-Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

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