Demow Drama Training Centre Organizes ‘Drama Evening’ with Stage Performances and Certificate Distribution

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the initiative of Demow Drama Training Centre, a ‘Drama Evening’ programme was organized in Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building on August 18 evening. The programme was started with the lighting of an earthen lamp by Hamida Begum, President, and Dr Gitali Saikia, Vice-President of Demow Drama Training Centre.

Two dramas, namely ‘Maak Aru Morom’ and ‘Bitsaku’ were staged in the Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building during the programme. The children’s drama ‘Bitsaku’ was written by Sanjib Mohan and directed by Jaanmoni Tamuli. The drama ‘Maak Aru Morom’ was written by Sewabrata Barua and directed by Dulumoni Bordoloi. The students who had participated in the Summer Drama Workshop organized under the patronage of the Demow Drama Training Centre from July 20 to July 31 at Demow Press Club were given certificates in the ‘Drama Evening’ programme.

Also Read: Lakhowjan drama workshop concludes with vibrant stage performances in Bokakhat

Also Watch: