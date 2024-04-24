Demow girl Moyur Krishna Gogoi preparing miniature painting

DEMOW: Moyur Krishna Gogoi, daughter of Purabi Chetia Gogoi, who hails from Gudhabil Gaon near Demow is preparing a miniature painting on a canvas measuring approximately 14 feet in length and 4 feet in width. Moyur Krishna Gogoi said that she has been doing the miniature painting on canvas for the last three months continuously and it will take a few more days to complete. The subject of the miniature painting is the presentation of various incidents related to Lord Krishna’s life, depicting different events through the medium of paintings. Moyur Krishna Gogoi said that her purpose in painting it is to introduce this ancient art form of Assam to the present generation and to promote its advancement.

Moyur Krishna Gogoi said she is pursuing a Bachelor of Visual Arts (B.V.A) Degree in the Second Semester at the Government College of Art and Crafts which is in Guwahati. Moyur Krishna Gogoi informed that she began her journey in the field of art in 2020 during the time of COVID-19, showing interest in drawing and painting which led to her initiation into the field of visual arts. Moyur Krishna Gogoi created a record by making paintings of nine famous personalities, including Zubeen Garg, Milkha Singh and Kishore Kumar, using nine natural colours namely Bhringraj, marvel of peru plant, turmeric, green leaf, charcoal, areca palm, chilli, blackberry and soil. The India Book of Records honoured Moyur Krishna Gogoi for her feat in the year 2022.

