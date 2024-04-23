Nagaon Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Pradyut Bordoloi:
A resident of Nagaon’s Borghat, Shri Pradyut Bordoloi, aged 64, is the son of Late Nandadhar Bordoloi. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress, contesting for the Nagaon Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Currently, he holds the position of Member of Parliament for Nowgong Lok Sabha Constituency. His political journey reflects his dedication and commitment to public service.
Political Career of Pradyut Bordoloi:
Pradyut Bordoloi began his political journey as the President of the Assam unit of the National Students Union of India. His career took a significant turn when he served as a member of the Assam legislative assembly for Margherita, a tenure that lasted for four terms from 1998 to 2016.
His contributions were recognized, and he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister of the State Government of Assam from 2001 to 2015, where he held various portfolios like Industry & Commerce and Public Enterprises & Power.
He played a pivotal role as a Senior Cabinet Minister in the second Tarun Gogoi tenure. However, in the 2015 cabinet reshuffle, he stepped down as the minister and took on the role of the Senior Government Spokesperson and Advisor to the Chief Minister.
Currently, he is serving the people of Nowgong as their Member of Parliament since 2019.
Educational Qualifications of Pradyut Bordoloi: He has earned a Master degree from The School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, in 1980-81. He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Marketing) from Indian Institute of Marketing, New Delhi, in 1982-83.
Criminal Cases of Pradyut Bordoloi: Pradyut Bordoloi has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Pradyut Bordoloi:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Pradyut Bordoloi has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 1,36,56,867.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Pradyut Bordoloi has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 1,16,15,000.
Bordoloi has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 7,770.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Pradyut Bordoloi's commitment to enhancing infrastructure, transforming education, and promoting agricultural growth has garnered him admiration and praise.
Noteworthy Projects: Pradyut Bordoloi, a politician with a rich career, has spearheaded several significant projects:
1. He presented a project, “Old Routes Anew: Looking East from the North East”, advocating for an integrated communication system in the region and the transformation of locational disadvantages into advantages.
2. He introduced the “Climate Migrants (Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill” in Parliament as a private member’s bill. This bill aims to establish a policy framework for the protection and rehabilitation of internally displaced climate migrants and includes provisions for a dedicated climate fund and periodic surveys in climate change-prone areas.
3. Bordoloi is an active advocate for environmental issues, particularly focusing on creating people-centric policies to address ‘climate migration’.
4. He was involved in the development of the academic block of the second medical college in Assam, demonstrating his commitment to educational infrastructure.
