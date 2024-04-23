Nagaon Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Pradyut Bordoloi:

A resident of Nagaon’s Borghat, Shri Pradyut Bordoloi, aged 64, is the son of Late Nandadhar Bordoloi. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress, contesting for the Nagaon Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election.

Currently, he holds the position of Member of Parliament for Nowgong Lok Sabha Constituency. His political journey reflects his dedication and commitment to public service.

Political Career of Pradyut Bordoloi:

Pradyut Bordoloi began his political journey as the President of the Assam unit of the National Students Union of India. His career took a significant turn when he served as a member of the Assam legislative assembly for Margherita, a tenure that lasted for four terms from 1998 to 2016.

His contributions were recognized, and he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister of the State Government of Assam from 2001 to 2015, where he held various portfolios like Industry & Commerce and Public Enterprises & Power.