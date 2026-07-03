Two-Day Jorhat District Day Celebration Concludes on a Grand Note

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: The two-day colourful programme of ‘Jorhat District Day 2026,’ celebrated across the entire Jorhat district amid a joyful and solemn atmosphere, came to a conclusion on Thursday. Under the initiative of the district administration and with the active cooperation of various departments as well as the public, all programmes of the second day were executed smoothly.

At the commencement of the second day’s programme, District Commissioner Jay Shivani officially hoisted the District Day flag at the premises of the Jorhat District Commissioner’s office. He recalled the historical and cultural heritage of Jorhat and called upon every citizen to work collectively for the overall progress and development of the district.

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