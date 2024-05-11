Demow institutions perform well in Higher Secondary final examination 2024

DEMOW: The result of the HS final examination 2024 was declared on Thursday where the Demow educational institutions performed well. In Demow Senior Secondary School (formerly known a Demow Junior College), in arts stream, 116 students secured first division, 44 students secured second division, 8 students secured third division, and 34 students secured star marks with letter marks in different subjects. In arts stream, Jyotirmoy Dutta secured 93.2 percent and became topper in the Demow Senior Secondary School.

In the science stream, 31 students got first division, 13 students secured second division, and 3 students secured star marks with letter marks in different subjects. In science stream, Akash Deep Das secured 83.6 percent and became the topper in the Demow Senior Secondary School. In Demow Higher Secondary School, 12 students secured first division, 40 students secured second division, 9 students secured third division, and 1 student secured star marks. In Demow Commerce Senior Secondary School (earlier Demow Junior Commerce College), in Commerce Stream, 4 students secured first division, and 7 students secured second division. In arts stream, 4 students secured first division, 8 students secured second division, 23 secured third division, and 1 student secured star mark.

