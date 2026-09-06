Demow Marks Teachers’ Day as Local Educators Honoured with Assam State Awards

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The 65th edition of Teachers' Day was celebrated in the educational institutions of Demow and its surrounding areas on Saturday. The programme started with the ceremonial lighting of a lamp before Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's photo. The wall magazines in the schools were also inaugurated on the occasion.

Fifteen teachers from across Assam have been selected for the State Teachers Award 2026 for their commendable contributions to the field of education. Among the 15 teachers, Diti Moni Dutta, Assistant Teacher, Phatikachowa Abhoipuria MVS, Dibrugarh, who hails from Demow Sukapha Nagar, is one of them. She received the State Teachers Award 2026, which was presented to her at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati, on Saturday.

Madhab Prasad Barua, a retired headmaster, was felicitated by the Assam Governor on the occasion of Teachers' Day. On behalf of the Assam Governor, Lukumoni Borah, Co-District Commissioner, Demow, felicitated Madhab Prasad Barua with a phulam gamosa, a gift packet, and a certificate of appreciation.

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