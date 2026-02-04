Northeast Folk Festival Held at Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: The Rabindranath Tagore University (RTU), Hojai, organized the second version of Northeast Folk Festival under the aegis of the Viksit Bharat@2047 Cell, RTU, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Northeastern region recently.

The programme was inaugurated by renowned table player Paban Bordoloi in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Manabendra Dutta Choudhury, along with the Nodal Officer Viksit Bharat@2047 Cell, faculty members, students, and guests. Addressing the gathering, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized the importance of preserving folk traditions as part of India’s cultural identity. An ethnic food festival-cum-sale showcasing traditional Northeastern cuisine was a major attraction and was coordinated by Dr Rathin Sarma and Rutuja Deori. Participants from Lanka Mahavidyalaya, Udali College, Lumding College, Alhaz Sunai Bibi Choudhury College, and Hojai Girls College also presented vibrant folk dances and music performances, reflecting the diverse cultural traditions of the region.

