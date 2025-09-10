Bribe Behind the Desk: Sivasagar Superintendent Caught in Vigilance Net

Sivasagar: In a significant operation against corruption in government offices, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam arrested Naguib Khan, Superintendent, Department of Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs, posted in Sivasagar district, on charges of bribery.
Khan was apprehended red-handed inside the District Commissioner’s Office, Sivasagar, while allegedly accepting a bribe amount of ₹8,000 from a complainant. The bribe was reportedly demanded in exchange for clearing official documentation related to public distribution services.
Acting on a formal complaint, the Vigilance Directorate first verified the authenticity of the allegations. A trap operation was then conducted under strict legal procedures, during which Khan was caught in the act. The trap team recovered the chemically marked bribe money from his possession, which served as primary evidence.
He was immediately arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended 2018). The Act provides for stringent punishment against public servants involved in corrupt practices, including imprisonment and dismissal from service.
This operation reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring corruption-free governance in Assam, said an official from the Directorate. “We urge citizens not to tolerate bribery and to report any such cases to us directly.”
The accused is currently in custody and will face both criminal proceedings and departmental action. Further inquiry is underway to determine whether any other officials were complicit.
This arrest adds to a growing list of successful operations by the Vigilance Directorate, which has intensified anti-corruption drives across Assam’s administrative machinery.
Also Watch: