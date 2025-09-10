Bribe Behind the Desk: Sivasagar Superintendent Caught in Vigilance Net

Khan was apprehended red-handed inside the District Commissioner’s Office, Sivasagar, while allegedly accepting a bribe amount of ₹8,000 from a complainant. The bribe was reportedly demanded in exchange for clearing official documentation related to public distribution services.

Acting on a formal complaint, the Vigilance Directorate first verified the authenticity of the allegations. A trap operation was then conducted under strict legal procedures, during which Khan was caught in the act. The trap team recovered the chemically marked bribe money from his possession, which served as primary evidence.

He was immediately arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended 2018). The Act provides for stringent punishment against public servants involved in corrupt practices, including imprisonment and dismissal from service.