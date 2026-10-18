Devotees Flock to Demow Pandals as Maha Saptami Festivities Begin

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The festive spirit of Durga Puja has swept across Demow as thousands of devotees gathered at pandals on Saturday to celebrate Maha Saptami with religious fervour and enthusiasm. The idols of Goddess Durga were ceremoniously brought to the mandaps on Friday night, marking the beginning of the five-day festival in the town.

A total of seven Durga Puja pandals have been set up across the Demow area this year. Among them, the historic Demow Thakurbari Sarbajanin Durga Puja Mahotsav is celebrating its 103rd year, retaining its distinction as the oldest Durga Puja celebration in the entire Demow region. The century-old puja continues to attract devotees from far and wide, reflecting the area's rich cultural and religious heritage.

Another major attraction this year is the Durga Puja pandal at the Demow Public Playground, where the organisers have created an impressive bamboo-themed decoration. The eco-friendly artistic design has become a favourite among visitors and pandal hoppers.

The Maha Saptami rituals were performed with traditional devotion on Saturday. Devotees from Demow and neighbouring areas thronged the pandals throughout the day to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. The rhythmic beats of the traditional dhak filled the air, adding to the festive atmosphere.

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