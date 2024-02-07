Dongkamukam: Youth identified as Amrit Roy found hanging

Dongkamukam: A youth identified as Amrit Roy (20) was found hanging at his residence on Tuesday morning. As informed by parents, the victim got married to a girl but got arrested by police and later released last year due to ineligible ages and got separated. His father is a small time businessman. The victim’s mother was at a relative’s house when the incident happened. At about 9.00am to 9.15 am, when the father returned home, he was aghast to find his son hanging. Dongkamukam Police was informed and the body was sent for autopsy to Diphu.

