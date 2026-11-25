A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Imandar Saikia, a native of Demow, has brought pride to his hometown by graduating with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Mathematics from Hindu College, Delhi University, earning two prestigious academic awards.

The son of Karunananda Saikia and Minu Saikia, Imandar completed his degree with an outstanding CGPA of 9.602, securing the Shri Suresh Bhatia Memorial Gold Medal for obtaining the highest CGPA among all successful BSc (Honours) Mathematics graduates of Hindu College. In addition, he will also receive the JN Mitra Memorial Prize for achieving the highest overall CGPA among the successful candidates.

Imandar’s remarkable academic success is particularly inspiring given his humble background. His father, Karunananda Saikia, runs a small betel nut shop at Demow Central Market.

Continuing his academic journey, Imandar is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Interdisciplinary Mathematics at the University of L'Aquila (Università degli Studi dell'Aquila) in Italy.