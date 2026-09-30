Demow to Celebrate Fifth Annual Mukoli Karam Parba on Oct 3, Organized by ATTSA, ATTWA, and Local Associations

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA), Rajmai sub-branch, ATTWA Rajmai sub-branch, Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha, Laguabari branch, Maskara Garden branch, Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha Rajmai branch, and in association with the local people in Laguabari, the fifth annual Mukoli Karam Parba 2026 will be organised on October 3 at the Lakshmi Puja Ghar premises. The laikhuta for the occasion was installed on Tuesday in the presence of ATTSA and ATTWA leaders and dignitaries.

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