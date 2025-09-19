West Karbi Anglong Road Tragedy: One Dead, Another Fighting For Life

The collision led to the death of Gesen Marak on the spot. His body was sent for postmortem, which has since been completed. Mahadev Marak, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, has been admitted to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Local police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage from the area, if available, are expected to assist in the probe.

The accident has sent shockwaves through the local community, and residents have urged authorities to ensure stricter enforcement of traffic and vehicle safety regulations, especially involving heavy trucks operating in the area.