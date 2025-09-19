West Karbi Anglong Road Tragedy: One Dead, Another Fighting For Life
Diphu: A tragic road accident occurred near the Matikhula area in West Karbi Anglong on Thursday, resulting in the death of one person and leaving another in critical condition.
According to reports, the victims Gesen Marak and Mahadev Marak were travelling on a motorcycle from Kheroni to Matikhula when their bike collided with a sand-filled dumper truck. The bike, bearing registration number AS01 AX 2881, hit the dumper RJ 32 GB 2727 under circumstances that are still being investigated.
The collision led to the death of Gesen Marak on the spot. His body was sent for postmortem, which has since been completed. Mahadev Marak, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, has been admitted to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Local police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage from the area, if available, are expected to assist in the probe.
The accident has sent shockwaves through the local community, and residents have urged authorities to ensure stricter enforcement of traffic and vehicle safety regulations, especially involving heavy trucks operating in the area.