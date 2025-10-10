Assam: Cachar Police Seize 21,600 Bottles of Illegal Cough Syrup Worth ₹2.16 Crore

Cachar: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized 21,600 bottles of illegal cough syrup worth ₹2.16 crore in Cachar district on Thursday. Two persons from West Bengal were arrested in connection with the case.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said the operation followed specific intelligence about the illegal transportation of narcotic substances. Acting on the tip-off, a police team intercepted a truck (WB-29B-1996) at Madhura Point in Rongpur under Silchar Police Station. The vehicle, coming from Kolkata via the Lumding–Silchar route, was en route to Tripura.

“During the search, police recovered 36 iron drums, each containing four cartons of ESKUF cough syrup. Each carton had 150 bottles, making a total of 21,600 bottles seized from the vehicle,” SSP Mahatta said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bapi Halder (45) and Tapash Biswas (42), both residents of West Bengal. The seizure was made in the presence of independent witnesses. Preliminary investigation revealed that the illegal consignment originated in West Bengal.

Police estimate the black-market value of the cough syrup at ₹2.16 crore. A further investigation is underway to trace the wider network behind the smuggling operation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend the police, stating, “@cacharpolice, acting on credible intel, intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state at Rongpur and seized 21,600 bottles of cough syrup worth ₹2.16 crore. Two peddlers arrested. @assampolice’s strong steps and clear message.”