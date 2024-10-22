Denatari Rajaghat Village of Bajali District Bustles with Clay Lamp Making Tradition Ahead of Diwali

A Correspondent

PATHSALA: The Denatari Rajaghat village, in Bajali district wears a festive look ahead of Diwali. The people of the village including students, elderly people are busy from dawn to dusk in giving final touches to the earthen lamps for the festival of lights. A 100-year-old woman was also busy in making earthen lamps.

The clay work is a tradition of the locality where 150 families earn their livelihood by selling items like curd pot, flower tub, dhuna pot, including the traditional earthen lamps made from clay.

Especially, the women folk in their homes make a device from a ball bearing fitting in a piece of wood and by one hand it turns and by another hand they make the various items with their magical touch of their finger.

While others were busy burning the finished product and some were selling their goods in local markets, someone else was busy drying the earthen lamps in the sun before lighting them.

Every family member respects their tradition and in their front side of residence there is a stock of the special clay and burning ‘bhatti’. They burn the raw product after drying in sunlight with the help of saw dust collected from saw mills. These items are supplied to various places of Assam.

