United Forum of Ex-NDFB Vows to Address Unresolved Issues Post-BTR Accord, Criticizes Formation of New Welfare Association

KOKRAJHAR: The United Forum of Ex-NDFB has affirmed to take up the pending key issues with the Governments of India and Assam. The forum observed its 2nd foundation day at Irgadao Community Hall, Titaguri in Kokrajhar on Monday where they discussed their problems post BTR accord.

As part of the programme, the president of the United Forum of Ex-NDFB Chila Basumatary hoisted the flag of the forum followed by homage to martyrs by the vice president Jaiklong Basumatary. There had also been a special discussion of the forum on future course of action and an open meeting chaired by president Chila Basumatary. Former Speaker of the then NDFB B. Benga, Principal of |Gossaigaon B.Ed. College Dr. Ajit Boro and other senior leaders of the forum attended the open meeting.

Talking to reporters, the vice president of the United Forum of Ex-NDFB Gwrwbtha Rabha said the ex-NDFB members had been facing various problems even after the BTR accord. He said in the last four years, the cases of many NDFB leaders and cadres had not been withdrawn and rehabilitation is still pending while many martyr families are yet to get the ex-gratia grant for various reasons. He said they had a meeting with the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 21 and discussed their problems and according to him, the Chief Minister assured them to take necessary initiatives to withdraw the cases. He also said the response from the ruling BTR government on their pending problems was very poor and alleged that their issues were not taken seriously by the council government but trying to take only political mileage.

Rabha said the formation of Ex-NDFB Welfare Association on October 15 led by Rujugra Mashahary and Danswrang Narzary was politically motivated as no one desired the formation of the new association and they have been dealing with their pending issues with the government. He also said only a few former members of the NDFB joined them while the majority of the members across the state are with the forum. He also alleged that the aims of the welfare association were to serve the purposes of some EM and MCLAs of ex-NDFB to bring them back to power.

Meanwhile, the vice president of the forum Naisrang Wary said NDFB fought for 34 years for the rights of the self-determination and they entered in to an agreement with the Governments of India and Assam to sign BTR peace accord in 2020 and the outfit was disbanded after the surrendered ceremony but their problems are not solved even after four years of BTR accord. He said around 57 NDFB members including founder president of the outfit Ranjan Daimary had been languishing in different jails despite BTR accord, many senior members of the ex-NDFB left out in the list of rehabilitation while many martyr and victim families have not received ex-gratia. He said the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a meeting with them in Guwahati on September 21, had assured them to issue NOC for the withdrawal of cases of the NDFB and the same NOC was sought from the government of BTR but the later was not interested to issue no objection certificate for withdrawal of cases of the ex-NDFB. He also said it was unfortunate that 57 members of the ex-NDFB have been in different jails even after peace accord and initiative to transfer the cases of the NDFB members jailed in Nepal, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal, Mizoram was seemed to be poor while six members jailed in Bhutan jail have been released and brought back to India recently.

A new group-Ex-NDFB Welfare Association was formed in a meeting held at community hall, Bengtol in Chirang district on October 15 with Rujugra Mashahary (M. Gerema) as president and Danswrang Narzary as the general secretary, Dilranjan Narzary as secretary, Bennuel Wary (W. Bilirthi) as vice president, with an aim to pressurize the government of India and Assam to solve their problems like withdrawal of cases, release of jailed members including founder president Ranjan Daimary, complete rehabilitation and other facilities to reconciliation with the society to lead normal life and implementation of clauses of BTR accord in letter and spirit.

