A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The deplorable condition of a busy Public Works Department (PWD) road connecting Chowk Bazar in Nalbari with Pub Kalakuchi via Bahanjani, Chandkuchi, Ghilla Chowk and Milan Bazar has triggered widespread resentment among local residents. Despite repeated appeals and complaints, the concerned department has allegedly failed to take any concrete steps to repair or reconstruct the road, leaving thousands of commuters to endure immense hardship.

The road, which serves as a vital communication link for several villages in the greater Bahanjani area, has developed numerous large potholes. During rainfall, these potholes become filled with water, resembling small ponds and making the stretch extremely dangerous for commuters. Motorcyclists, cyclists, pedestrians and other road users are forced to navigate through the waterlogged craters, increasing the risk of accidents.

The condition of the concrete bridge at Diner Chowk has further aggravated the situation. Several portions of the bridge have been damaged, exposing iron reinforcement rods that reportedly injured several pedestrians. Despite such incidents, residents allege that the Nalbari PWD authorities have failed to initiate necessary repair work.

Thousands of people from South Bahanjani, Ghoga, Laoutola, Kurabahi, Loharkatha, Madlabari, Dangardik and other adjoining localities depend on this road for their daily commute.

Students travelling to educational institutions are among the worst affected, as the damaged road makes their everyday journey difficult and hazardous.

In the absence of any intervention from the department, some concerned residents have occasionally taken the initiative to clear portions of the road and fill the potholes with soil to facilitate movement. However, their temporary efforts prove futile, as even a brief spell of rain washes away the soil, restoring the road to its previous deplorable condition.

What has particularly drawn public attention is that the damaged road passes directly in front of the Bahanjani residence of Nalbari MLA and Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, who hails from the area.

The pathetic condition of an important road in the home locality of a senior minister has triggered criticism among residents, who are questioning the attention being given to the basic infrastructure and commuting needs of the local population.