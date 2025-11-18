Dermatoglyphics Multiple Intelligence Test (DMIT) test conducted at Brahma Baba Techno School

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: “Today’s students are the human resources of our future,” said education advocates as the Dermatoglyphics Multiple Intelligence Test (DMIT) was conducted at Brahma Baba Techno School, located at Kadamtola in Kokrajhar.

Prof RN Sinha, Chairman of the DMIT Committee, said that the initiative aimed to help students understand their inborn strengths and weaknesses through scientific assessment. He explained that DMIT was one of the most effective methods for gaining detailed insights into a child’s natural talents, learning patterns, and potential abilities. By analyzing fingerprint patterns, the test helps identify multiple intelligence areas that can guide students toward proper academic planning and future career choices.

The DMIT committee has undertaken the effort of introducing DMIT testing in every educational institution under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The committee has been actively conducting the assessments across various schools to support a more scientific and holistic educational approach.

Prof Sinha further informed that at Brahma Baba Techno School, students from Nursery to Class XII participated in the assessment. The school, equipped with modern facilities and advanced learning infrastructure, successfully facilitated the testing process for all students.

According to officials, the results of the DMIT test will be available within the next ten days, which will help parents and teachers understand each student’s natural abilities and provide proper guidance based on the findings. The initiative has been highly appreciated by parents, teachers, and education stakeholders for its scientific approach to shaping the future of children in the region.

DMIT Committee member Ranjit Narzary said that their team had been working tirelessly to identify the true talents of students in all institutions across the BTC area for the benefit of future generations. He added that DMIT tests had already been completed in government schools within the BTC region, and that the committee was now extending its efforts to private educational institutions to support better career planning for students.

