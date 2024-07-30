Deshbhakti Divas" Observed in Lakhimpur and Tamulpur Honoring Freedom Fighter Tarun Ram Phukan's Legacy

LAKHIMPUR: Along with the other parts of the state, the death anniversary of “Deshbhakta” Tarun Ram Phukan was observed as “Deshbhakti Divas” in Lakhimpur district in a befitting manner under the auspices of the district administration and in collaboration with the Office of the District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO).

On this occasion, rich tribute was paid to the prominent freedom fighter, literary figure of the state by garlanding his portrait in the public programme organized in the conference hall of the Lakhimpur Circuit House. In this connection, a commemorative meeting was organized which commenced with District Commissioner-in charge-cum-District Development Commissioner Ranjit Swargiyary in the chair. Attending the event, freedom fighter Bholanath Nagariya appreciated the steps taken by the present state government to celebrate the death anniversary of patriot Tarun Ram Phukan as “Deshbhakti Divas”. He also urged the upcoming generations to follow the example of patriot Tarun Ram Phukan and devote themselves to the service of the motherland. Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, retired teacher Jiten Barua said that the State Government’s steps to conduct a state level essay competition among the students in memory of patriot Tarun Ram Phukan would help them in learning the colourful history of our state and the noble contribution made by the prominent figures of the past.

Chief Executive Officer of the Lakhimpur Zila Parishad, Jitu Kumar Das urged the students to study about the life and works of the pioneers of the national. District Information and Public Relations Officer Bankim Bhagabati delivered welcome address in the meeting while vote of thanks was delivered by Additional District Commissioner Kukila Gogoi.

GORESWAR: Tamulpur district administration observed Desha Bhakti Divas in collaboration of Sub-divisional Information & Public Relation office at the conference hall of Tamulpur District Commissioner’s office on Sunday.

At the beginning, the homage paying function was started by lighting a lamp in traditional way and offering floral tribute to mark the 85th death anniversary of eminent freedom fighter Deshabhakta Tarun Ram Phukan.

The purpose of the event was explained by Bijay Bezbaruah, the Sub-Divisional Information & Public Relation officer while the function was anchored by Pranita Brahma, Associate Professor of Tamulpur Degree College.

Addressing the function, Lakhimi Dutta, Additional District Commissioner recalled the multi coloured personality of Desha Bhakta Tarun Ram Phukan and his immense contribution to the freedom movement.

Hemanta Kumar Rabha, nominated MCLA of BTC government took part in the programme as distinguished guest and spoke on the life and works of Tarun Ram Phukan.

