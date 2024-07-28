Woman Missing for 12 Days from Rangiya Sparks Concern in Tamulpur District

Goreswar: A woman who had gone missing from her way home from Rangiya has triggered a sensation in the district of Tamulpur. The mother of two children has remained untraceable for last 12 days and a missing complaint has been filed at Tamulpur police station in this regard.

According to the family sources, Sunam Deka, aged 28 years, wife of Ratul Deka of Souraguri village in Tamulpur has been missing from Rangiya since July 15. The incident took place when Sunam was coming back from her relative’s home. The incident triggered a sharp sensation among the local people while the family members were disturbed for not knowing her whereabouts.

The family members organized a search but failed to locate her. Although the husband and other family members contacted their relatives and friends, they too failed to provide any information regarding her whereabouts.

As a result, Ratul Deka, the husband was forced to file a missing complaint at Tamulpur police station for his wife. But even though a complaint was registered and an investigation initiated into the matter, the police have also failed to find any details regarding her current location or where she disappeared.

