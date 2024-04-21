Devashree Kashyap from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, secures 3rd position in HSLC Examination

NAGAON: Devashree Kashyap from Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, a leading private educational institute of the town, has brought laurels to the district by bagging the top 3rd position in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2024, results of which were declared by Assam Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) on Saturday.

Devashree secured a total of 588 marks with 99 marks in Assamese, 96 marks in English, 96 marks in general mathematics, 97 marks in general science, 100 marks in social science and advanced mathematics respectively. She is the daughter of Jayanta Tamuli and Junmoni Bora, employees of Transport department and residents of Nagaon Shiva Nagar at Amulapatty here.

“I was expecting good results but I didn’t expect to get a place in the state level. I’m very happy to achieve the rank,” Devashree Kashyap asserted while interacting with some local media persons here. She said that she studied regularly and did not take any private tuition during the session. “The teachers of our school and my parents are behind this success,” Devashree said adding that she will take admission in science stream in the same institute here.

Also Read: Nalbari shines in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results

Also Watch: