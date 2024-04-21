Nalbari shines in High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results

Nalbari: Nalbari stood second in overall passing percentage of 88.1. Many schools of the district like PB Dhirdutta HS School, Nalbari Jatiya Bidyalaya, DSR Academy etc. showed the best result over the recent years with 100 percent of passing tally. Nalbari District Commissioner Varnali Deka and inspector of schools Jayanta Thakuria congratulates all the heads of the educational institutions along with the candidates of HSLC examination who have passed out with flying colours. Rezaul Haque, a student with special needs of Chamta Higher Secondary School, passed with distinction with 92.16 per cent marks. Rezaul Haque, son of Rafiqul Haque and Runuma Begum of Gandhia Bala Para, is unable to walk on both feet since childhood. Rezaul, who rides a tricycle to school, scored 91 marks in Assamese, 84 marks in English, 84 marks in General Mathematics, 99 marks in General Science, 95 marks in Social Science and 100 marks in Higher Mathematics. Rezaul, who passed with distinction without a home teacher, is busy creating various science projects in his spare time.

