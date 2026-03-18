Devastating storm lashes Kheroni, causes widespread damage but No casualties reported

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A ferocious storm accompanied by heavy rainfall struck the Kheroni police station jurisdiction and surrounding villages in West Karbi Anglong district at around 2 am on Tuesday, unleashing widespread damage to homes, farmlands, and infrastructure.

The intense squall, described by locals as unusually fast and powerful compared to previous storms in the region, battered areas including Nawaibil, Lamshakhanj, Hawaipur (Jirim Bazar & Karbi Gaon), Jiribasa, Mailoo Bazar area, Belbari, Watizor, Kheroni Charali, Bagisadubi, Dayangmukh, Gohagaon, Ranaima, and other parts of the greater Kheroni area.

Gale-force winds uprooted numerous large old trees, including areca nut (tamul), coconut palms, and other valuable species across homesteads and farmlands. Standing crops such as wheat and various vegetables were ripped apart or flattened, many electric poles toppled, and wires snapped, plunging the entire affected region into darkness. The storm tore away tin roofing sheets and bamboo fencing from numerous houses, leaving many families partially or fully exposed to the elements. Fortunately, no immediate reports of human casualties have surfaced from this event.

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