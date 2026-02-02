Kheroni: West Karbi Anglong pays homage to Sant Ravidas on 649th birth anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas was observed with deep devotion and solemnity in Kheroni, West Karbi Anglong district, on Sunday. The event took place at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan, Kheroni Charali. It was organized by the West Karbi Anglong Rabidas Sanmilan under the presidency of noted social worker Prem Chand Ram.

The programme commenced with floral tributes and the ceremonial lighting of lamps before the portrait of Sant Sri Guru Ravidas, the revered 15th-century saint, poet, mystic, and social reformer known for his teachings on equality, devotion, and the eradication of caste-based discrimination.

In their addresses to the gathering, Prem Chand Ram and Rajesh Ram highlighted the life, philosophy, and enduring teachings of Guru Ravidas. They stressed the timeless relevance of his message promoting social harmony, brotherhood, unity, and the elimination of discrimination in today’s society.

Jeetendra Harijan, Vice-Principal of Kapili College, also spoke on the occasion, elaborating on the saint’s spiritual contributions and reformative ideals. He called upon the community to embrace the path of truth, devotion, and social upliftment as advocated by Guru Ravidas.

A significant development during the ceremony was the formal resolution to constitute the West Karbi Anglong Rabidas Sanmilan as an organized body. Jeetendra Harijan was unanimously elected as its President, while Sarmanand Ram was appointed as Secretary.

The event was graced by distinguished guests Bishnu Ram, President, and Tuntun Ram, Secretary of the West Karbi Anglong Anusuchit Jati Chhatra Sanstha.

Also Read: Freedom fighter Dal Bir Singh Lohar remembered on 111th birth anniversary