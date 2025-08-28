Devotees celebrate 15th Ganesh Janmotsav in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The 15th annual Sarbajanin Sri Sri Ganesh Janmotsav celebration was held near HDFC Bank Demow branch on Wednesday. The devotees lit earthen lamps and incense sticks in front of the Lord Ganesh idol and offered puja on Wednesday. Naam Prasanga and devotional songs were performed on the occasion of Ganesh Janmotsav. Ladoos were offered in front of the Ganesh idol and after the end of the puja, the prasad was distributed among the devotees.

