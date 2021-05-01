Election Commission of India banned victory procession on counting day

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Keeping in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 pandemic across the nation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued more stringent provisions vide letter No. 464/INST/2021/EPS dated April 27 to be followed during the vote counting process to be held on May 2. In this connection, the ECI had banned all victory processions on or after the result day on May 2. The ECI's decision has come amidst spiraling COVID-19 cases in the country.

Following the guidelines, issued by the ECI, in pursuance of the letter, Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur district, Khageswar Pegu, by issuing an order vide letter No. LMG.3/2019/90, has banned the victory procession by the political parties or winner candidates in the district on May 2 after the completion of vote counting process. The ban order was declared in exercise of the power conferred upon the Deputy Commissioner under Section 144 CrPC.

According to the same order, not more than two persons will be allowed to accompany the winner candidate or his/her authorized representative to receive the certificate of winning the election from the Returning Officer concerned. Any violation of the order by the candidate will be liable to prosecution under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code, the order stated.

