OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) Chairman Mohet Hojai attended the concluding celebration of World Heritage Week, organised by the DHAC at the Dimasa Heritage Museum in Kashmaipur.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from school students, who competed in handicraft-making, quiz, and storytelling contests designed to foster awareness of local culture and traditions. The competitions provided a platform for young learners to showcase their creativity and knowledge.

Addressing the theme of the celebration, speakers underscored the need to preserve the rich cultural heritage and traditional knowledge of Dima Hasao’s indigenous communities, urging the younger generation to stay connected to their history and identity.