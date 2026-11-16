Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Celebrates Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Haflong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) celebrated Janjatiya Gaurav Divas at the District Library Auditorium, Haflong, on Sunday, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the legendary tribal freedom fighter and an enduring symbol of tribal pride, courage and valour.

The programme was organised to honour the invaluable contributions of tribal freedom fighters and recognise the rich cultural heritage, traditions, customs and identity of indigenous communities.

The observance highlighted the importance of preserving indigenous faiths, traditional practices and cultural values while recognising the close relationship between tribal communities, nature and their traditional way of life.

The programme was attended by DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai, Executive Members Donpainon Thaosen and Smti. Probita Johori, MAC John Poithong, Principal Secretary, DHAC, Partha Johori, ACS, along with other officials and dignitaries.