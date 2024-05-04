Dhakuakhana College of Teacher Education organizes ‘Bohagir Rang’

LAKHIMPUR: Like the previous years, Dhakuakhana College of Teacher Education (Dhakuakhana B.Ed. College) ceremonially celebrated the Rangali Bihu on Thursday. In this connection, the faculties, administrative staff, trainees of the higher educational institute, led by Principal Dr. Pradip Chandra Borah, unitedly organized a colourful cultural programme, titled as “Bohagir Rang”, in a festive environment.

The event was inaugurated by academician Purnananda Gogoi, the president of the College Management Committee. While inaugurating the programme, Purnananda Gogoi delivered an elaborated lecture on the Assamese culture and its evolution and changes in the course of time. He apprehended that the future of the Assamese community is not secured unless the native culture is safeguarded from the influence of the trend of change and the adverse impact of the western culture. In connection, he said that the teachers and trainees, who are considered to be the real guardians of the society and civilization, have more to do in this regard and urged the trainees to continue practising national folk musical instruments and folk culture. Thereafter, Principal Dr. Pradip Chandra Borah inaugurated the performance of folk cultural programmes by the trainees of the college. It was followed by a Kopou Phool plantation drive initiated in the college premises. Afterwards, the principal, academic staff, administrative staff and trainees of the college performed Mukali Bihu. The event was also attended by the alumni of the college and education enthusiasts of the locality.

